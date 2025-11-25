The Grinch brings his green glory to Milwaukee’s Marcus Center

TMJ4’s Andrea Williams sat down with the Grinch at the Marcus Center, where the Broadway production of Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical runs November 25–30. And who better to welcome to Milwaukee than the mean green star himself?

TMJ4 TMJ4's Andrea Williams chats with the Grinch

The Grinch made his entrance with all the swagger you'd expect.

“Well, hello! Great to see me!” he declared, immediately complimenting her shoes. “Don’t you look amazing! Look at the shoes! Are you kidding me?”

The Grinch Takes Milwaukee

Despite his famously frosty demeanor, he insists he’s happy to be here—though he’d prefer a little more winter weather.

“It’s amazing to be here in Milwaukee,” he said. “Oh, I wish it was a little colder. I need a little more snow and hail and sleet.”

Marcus Center

And while he claims not to enjoy much, he has discovered one local delight: “Have you ever had a cheese curd? I tried one of those. It was delicious!”

Inside the Musical

Celebrating 19 years on the road, the musical continues to charm audiences nationwide. The Grinch says fans can expect the full story—including appearances from his loyal dog, Max.

“Max will be on stage with me,” he said. “He’d be running around making friends if he were here now. I don’t have time for that.”

Marcus Center

He also shared a soft spot for a certain Who.

“That darling little Cindy Lou… sweetest little gal. She helped me realize the error of my ways.”

Watch: TMJ4's full interview with The Grinch

A Heart Two Sizes Too… Small?

When asked why Christmas pushes his buttons, the Grinch was blunt:

“They were so loud. They were annoying. The togetherness, the friendship, the food. Oh, it’s too much. I just wanted a day of quiet. Was that too much to ask?”

Marcus Center

Still, he insists even the grumpiest hearts can grow.

Nine Chances to See the Grinch Live

Milwaukee has plenty of opportunities to catch the show.

“They have nine chances,” he said. “Tuesday, Wednesday, not Thursday because it’s Thanksgiving. Two on Friday, three on Saturday, two on Sunday. Oh, it’s going to be exhausting.”

Jeremy Daniel

A Busy Schedule for the Green One

Before wrapping up, Andrea read back the Grinch’s famously packed daily schedule:

4:00 p.m. – Wallow in self-pity

4:30 p.m. – Stare into the abyss

5:00 p.m. – Solve world hunger (but tell no one)

5:30 p.m. – Jazzercise

6:30 p.m. – Dinner with himself

7:00 p.m. – Wrestle with self-loathing

“Honey, you are booked and busy!” I told him.

“Booked and blessed busy,” he replied.

TMJ4

Milwaukee, the Grinch has arrived—and he’s ready to delight, complain, and maybe even grow his heart a size or two before November 30.

