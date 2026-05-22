ROCHESTER — For nearly 100 years, one Wisconsin family has returned to the same cemetery with the same mission in mind: to make sure fallen veterans are never forgotten.

At Rochester Cemetery, rows of small American flags now stand beside the graves of service members ahead of Memorial Day. Carefully placing many of those flags is Pat Laughren, who quietly repeats the same phrase each time.

“Lest we forget or let’s not forget,” he said.

WATCH: One Wisconsin family upholds a century-old Memorial Day tradition at a Rochester Cemetery

The family behind a 100-year-old Memorial Day tradition at a Rochester Cemetery

The tradition dates back to 1926, when Laughren’s grandfather, a World War I veteran, began placing flags at the cemetery after returning home from service and helping establish the local American Legion post.

“He started putting the flags out at the cemetery in Rochester in 1926,” Laughren said.

Military service has long been woven into the family’s history. Laughren’s grandfather served in World War I, while his father served in World War II. Growing up surrounded by veterans helped shape his understanding of sacrifice and remembrance.

TMJ4 Family Behind the Flags

“Unless we do something on an annual basis, there’s a very good chance that we will forget,” he said.

For Laughren’s sister, Kathy, the cemetery holds memories stretching back to childhood.

“We used to come out here as children…it was almost like a playground,” Kathy said.

But she said their grandfather always made sure they understood the deeper meaning behind the tradition.

“He reminded us this is not a playground, it’s hallowed ground.”

“He explained to us the meaning of being in the service and the meaning of giving yourself,” she said.

Now, generations later, the family continues to return each Memorial Day season, carefully checking names and ensuring no veteran killed in combat is forgotten.

Soon, this responsibility will rely on the next generation. Family member Michael Laughren said he plans to continue carrying on the responsibility with his own children.

“It means a lot to our family… and I’m excited to share it with my children as well,” Laughren said.

Nearly a century after it began, the family said the mission remains unchanged: honoring those who served so their sacrifices are never forgotten.

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