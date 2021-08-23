The City of South Milwaukee is auctioning off an unusual vehicle

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — In 2021, some unusual vehicles are up for sale. A Milwaukee County Transit Service bus has already been sold to an individual. Now, there's another municipal vehicle up for purchase. Ever wanted to own your own garbage truck? Not a miniature version, but a full sized garbage truck? Maybe. Maybe not. Well regardless, now is your chance.

The City of South Milwaukee is auctioning off a used 2001 Volvo/Leach 25 Year Rear Load Garbage Truck. The auction only lasts until 8/24, and is taking place online. At the time this article was published on 8/23, the current bid was $1,550.

All the proceeds from this auction will go back to South Milwaukee to be used for, "road maintenance, setting up local events, community programs, public safety initiatives, and more," the city aid in a press release.

It's a fully functioning garbage truck. So whether you are a waste disposal company, want to dispose of something, or just have disposable income and you think it would be cool to trick out a garbage truck, now you can.

