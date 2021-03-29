Here’s your chance to own an MCTS bus

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee auto dealership has put a pretty unique vehicle on the market that you might not see again for a long time.

Arandas Auto Sales on 2725 W. Hayes Ave. in Milwaukee is selling a Milwaukee County Transit System bus with around 600,000 miles on it for $7,095.

"Everything functioning from the interior, exterior. It has its rust, you know, it’s a little bit older, but other than that it runs good," Miguel Herrera, a manager at Arandas, said.

James Groh Milwaukee County Tranit System bus for sale for $7,095 at Arandas Auto Sales in Milwaukee.

It's the same kind of bus you see whizzing around town all day, every day. It's likely thousands of people have ridden this bus that is now on sale. The county said that they generally sell their buses to auction houses once the bus hits around 500,000 miles, or 12 years of service. Sometimes they get bought by smaller transit systems across the country.

This particular bus was sold about two years ago, and Arandas bought the vehicle at an auction last week. It's unlike anything else in the dealership's lot.

“Just SUV pickups, motorcycles, but as far as city buses, it’s the only one," Herrera said.

James Groh Milwaukee County Tranit System bus for sale for $7,095 at Arandas Auto Sales in Milwaukee.

It's not easy to find the price for comparable buses on the market. However, a new bus costs around $500,000.

You won't be able to drive it directly off the lot, though. You need a Commercial Driver's License (CDL) to drive this kind of bus.

If you do have one, then the opportunities are endless. However, I like the idea of turning it into an extra-large taco truck, with inside seating.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip