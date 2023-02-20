The Avett Brothers playing Summerfest's BMO Pavilion on June 23

MILWAUKEE — The folk-rock band The Avett Brothers are playing Summerfest's BMO Pavilion with Miller Lite stage on Friday, June 23.

They are the first of the BMO Pavilion headliners to be announced.

Tickets for reserved seating go on sale Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. via summerfest.com.

Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance is excited to announce The Avett Brothers as the headliner for the BMO Pavilion with Miller Lite on Friday, June 23. This is the first of nine headlining artists to be announced at the BMO Pavilion during Summerfest.



Summerfest, produced by the nonprofit organization Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., is an independent and premier national music festival, celebrating its 55th anniversary in 2023.



Tickets for reserved seating will go on sale this Friday, February 24 at 10:00 a.m. via Summerfest.com [milwaukeeworldfestivalinc.cmail20.com], Ticketmaster.com [milwaukeeworldfestivalinc.cmail20.com], or in person at the Summerfest Box Office, and includes admission to Summerfest the day of the performance.



During Summerfest, concerts at the BMO Pavilion will once again offer seating options for all evening headlining performances, giving fans the choice of reserved seats available for purchase or free general admission seating on a first-come, first-served basis.



For more information visit Summerfest.com [milwaukeeworldfestivalinc.cmail20.com]



NOTE: Summerfest will be announcing another BMO Pavilion headliner today at 10:00 a.m. CST



About The Avett Brothers

Three-time GRAMMY Award nominees The Avett Brothers made mainstream waves with their 2009 major label debut, I And Love And You, which landed at #16 on the Billboard Top 200 & garnered critical acclaim. In 2012, The Carpenter hit #4 on the Billboard Top 200, followed by Magpie And The Dandelion in 2013, which debuted at #5 on Billboard’s Top 200. In 2016, the band was inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame. 2017’s documentary May It Last: A Portrait of The Avett Brothers (co-directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio) chronicles the process of writing 2016’s True Sadness (which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Albums chart, #1 Rock Albums, #3 on the Billboard 200, and scored 2 Grammy noms). The film was released theatrically & on HBO to rave reviews & is now available on DVD/Blu-Ray/VOD. In 2019, the band released their 10th studio album, Closer Than Together feat. single “High Steppin'” which reached #1 on the Americana Radio Singles Chart. Newest album The Third Gleam (August 2020) debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Americana/Folk Albums chart, #1 Rock Albums, and #1 Vinyl Albums. Single “Victory" hit #1 on the Americana Radio Singles Chart. Also in 2020, The Avett Brothers played 2 sold out drive-in shows at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the span of three months and ended the year on a high note with a livestream of their 17th annual New Year’s Eve concert. An estimated 150,000 fans watched the show, which featured a full-band performance and an impressive lineup of special guests. Swept Away - a musical inspired by & featuring the music of The Avett Brothers premiered in January 2022 at Berkeley Repertory Theatre to rave reviews from audiences and critics. The Avett Brothers are currently on tour throughout the U.S.



About Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance

Located in downtown Milwaukee, Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance is one of the most iconic celebrations of music in America, hosting the industry’s biggest acts for an unforgettable live music experience. Since its inception in 1968, Summerfest continues to distinguish itself as a premier national music festival and has developed an unrivaled reputation, consistently featuring hundreds of performances across 12 stages, throughout the 75-acre festival grounds along Lake Michigan. The 2023 edition consists of three weekends (Thursdays – Saturdays) June 22-24, June 29-July 1, and July 6-8, 2023. For the latest information, visit Summerfest.com, or Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok: @Summerfest.





