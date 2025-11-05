MILWAUKEE — Shannon Sims is leaving TMJ4 after more than a decade of impactful journalism that helped shape Milwaukee and Wisconsin. The veteran reporter and anchor arrived in 2013 and quickly established herself as a relentless and fearless journalist who could tackle everything from politics to community stories.

Sims became a household name in Milwaukee through her comprehensive coverage of local and state politics, particularly important in Wisconsin's role as a battleground state. She covered major political figures' Milwaukee area visits and conducted in-depth interviews on policy issues, including Wisconsin's drunk driving laws.

Her leadership of TMJ4's Project Drive Sober initiative helped to create changes in Wisconsin's drunk driving laws while highlighting the devastating impact on families who lost loved ones.

Beyond breaking news and politics, Sims developed a reputation for understanding people and sharing their stories. Her "Beyond the Bullet" special series focused on understanding gun violence and finding solutions, demonstrating her commitment to tackling difficult community issues.

Watch: Thank you, Shannon Sims: Veteran journalist ready for next big chapter in her life

Thank you, Shannon Sims: Veteran journalist ready for next big chapter in her life

Sims also championed positive community stories through TMJ4's Positively Milwaukee initiative and took on projects that mattered to the community, including coverage of the Milwaukee Film Festival and local theater productions.

"I can say from experience that there are an endless number of stories that we could tell of neighbors who go above and beyond to make their own communities better," Sims said about her community-focused reporting.

As an anchor, Sims shared desk duties for many years, covering major elections, gubernatorial and U.S. Senate debates, and hosting shows like "414-ward," "At the Table," and, more recently, her "PozCast."

Throughout her career, colleagues noted Sims' ability to bring out the best in everyone she interviewed, whether covering serious news or lighter community events like dancing with local senior groups.

This story was reported on-air by Charles Benson and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error