Tension escalates between Trump administration and Gov. Evers over immigration memo

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is standing firm against what he calls "chilling threats" from the Trump administration over a memo his office issued regarding immigration enforcement at state buildings.

The dispute centers on guidance from the Evers administration directing state employees to consult with attorneys if immigration officers visit a state building.

Tom Homan, the president's border czar, issued what appeared to be a warning to the governor during a statement Thursday.

"Wait to see what's coming. I meant what I said. You cannot support what we're doing and you can support sanctuary cities if that's what you want to do," Homan said. "But if you cross that line of impediment or knowingly harboring or concealing and illegal alien that is a felony and we'll treat it as such."

Evers responded Friday with a video statement defending the guidance, saying it was intended to ensure employees follow all state and federal laws.

Gov. Tony Evers says he's not afraid after Trump official suggests possible arrest

"Chilling threats like this should be of concern to every Wisconsinite and every American who cares about this country and the values we hold dear," Evers said.

"And as disgusted as I am about the continued actions of the Trump Administration, I am not afraid. I have never once been discouraged from doing the right thing, and I will not start today."

The White House has not responded to the governor's statement or indicated whether he is under investigation.

This escalation comes just one week after Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested by the Justice Department and FBI. She now faces two federal counts for allegedly attempting to help an undocumented immigrant avoid arrest.

Dugan's legal team has stated she will "defend herself vigorously and looks forward to being exonerated."

The Trump administration appears to be sending a message that no one is above the law when it comes to immigration enforcement.

This story was reported by Charles Benson and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

