Teen shot near Horlick Field following high school football game

RACINE — The Racine Police Department confirmed a teen was shot near Horlick Field following a high school football game Friday night against Oak Creek.

Officials said officers were at the high school keeping an eye on people as they exited the football game when shots were fired.

A 16-year-old girl was found near High St. and Blake Ave. with a gunshot wound to her right leg.

The girl was taken to Ascension Medical Center where she received treatment for the non-life-threatening injury.

The teen told police she had been walking east on High St. from Carlisle Ave. when she heard gunshots and felt pain in her leg. She then walked to High St. and Blake Ave. and laid down on the sidewalk, where police later found her.

Police did not release the girl's identity or any information regarding suspects.

Following the game, Don Wadewitz who was announcing the game took to Twitter saying, "Kudos to Horlick personnel, coaches, City of Racine personnel, and Racine Police for taking quick action to protect the fans and players inside of Horlick Field tonight immediately following the incident outside the stadium after the game ended."

The head coach of the Oak Creek football team, Joel Parr, also made a statement on Twitter saying, "I would like to thank the Horlick administration and staff for their help and leadership. Thank you for working with the police to insure the safety of our players, coaches and fans. There are A LOT of great people in Racine."

