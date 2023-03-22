Watch Now
Teen injured in double shooting near 45th and Villard

A 15-year-old boy and a 33-year-old man were injured in the shooting.
Two people are recovering from injuries following a double shooting in Milwaukee Tuesday night. The Milwaukee Police Department said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. near 45th and Villard.
Posted at 5:13 AM, Mar 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-22 06:13:59-04

MILWAUKEE — Two people are recovering from injuries following a double shooting in Milwaukee Tuesday night.

The Milwaukee Police Department said the shooting happened a little after 10 p.m. near 45th and Villard. When police arrived on the scene, they found a 33-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy that had been shot.

The 33-year-old man was taken to the hospital with non-fatal-injuries. The teen was treated on the scene for a minor injury.

The circumstances leading to the shooting are now under investigation and the Milwaukee Police Department is looking for unknown suspects.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

