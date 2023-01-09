Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Teen arrested: 14-year-old girl in serious condition after being shot in Racine

A 14-year-old boy is currently being held in juvenile detention. Police say the two teens know each other but are not related.
racine shooting.JPG
TMJ4
racine shooting.JPG
Posted at 4:28 PM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-09 17:28:51-05

RACINE, Wis. — A 14-year-old boy was arrested after police say he shot a 14-year-old girl several times in Racine on Sunday.

According to the Racine Police Department, the girl is in stable, but serious condition. The boy suspect is currently being held in juvenile detention. Police say the two teens know each other but are not related.

Racine police officers responded to 21st and Memorial for a girl who had been shot around 11:40 a.m. Sunday. The victim was taken to the hospital and later airlifeted to Milwaukee.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Community Baby Shower 480X360.png

Support families in need with our Community Baby Shower