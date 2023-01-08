Girl in serious condition after shooting in Racine

RACINE, Wis. — A girl is in serious condition after she was shot multiple times on the morning of January 8 in Racine.

Racine Police Officers received a call to the area near 21st Street and S. Memorial Drive for a girl who had been shot around 11:40 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital and later airlifted to Milwaukee.

A boy was taken into custody but the investigation remains active at the time of writing, according to a press release from the Racine Police Department.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip