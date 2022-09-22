Watch Now
Teen among those injured in double shooting, Milwaukee police say

A 15-year-old and a 21-year-old were injured in a shooting Wednesday night.
Milwaukee Police
Posted at 5:13 AM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 06:13:40-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating after two people were shot Tuesday night.

The exact location of the shooting is still under investigation, according to police. A 15-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man were both injured and taken to the hospital where they are expected to survive.

Police said they are investigating this incident and seeking unknown suspects.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

