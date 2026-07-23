KENOSHA — The Taste of Wisconsin returns to Kenosha this weekend.

Crews spent Wednesday morning setting up tents and ahead of the three-day festival, which organizers say could attract as many as 75,000 people this weekend.

WATCH: Taste of Wisconsin returns to Kenosha

Taste of Wisconsin returns to Kenosha brining food, music and community giving

Members of Bradford High School’s football team were also helping with preparations, setting up a merchandise tent where proceeds from sales will support the football program.

Organizer Phil Wade said this year’s Taste of Wisconsin will feature 35 food vendors and more than 80 live musical acts.

“About 18 years ago, we came up with the idea we’re going to start Taste of Wisconsin, a small little music and food festival highlighting local foods and local musicians,” Wade said. “And it just seemed to morph from there on in. We’ve got 82 bands playing from Friday all the way through Sunday.”

While food and entertainment remain major attractions, Wade said the festival’s mission goes beyond the weekend festivities.

Proceeds from the event help support local organizations including the Boys & Girls Club, the Shalom Center, the Salvation Army and other groups serving families throughout the Kenosha community.

In previous years, the event has raised about $80,000 dollars for local non-profits.

“Really what I want people to do is embrace what this event stands for,” Wade said. “Bringing the community together, creating an atmosphere where families can have fun and allowing us to fulfill our mission, which is to help kids in need and families that really don’t have the things they need.”

The Taste of Wisconsin runs Friday through Sunday.

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