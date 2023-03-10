Taking a look at snow totals across Southeast Wisconsin so far

MILWAUKEE — A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 10 a.m. Friday as snow continues to fall across Southeast Wisconsin.

TMJ4 has crews across the area checking in on road conditions, power outages, and snow totals.

According to snow reports from around 1 a.m., most areas have already seen more than 5 inches of snow.

Live snow total updates from across the area:

Update 5:40 a.m.:

Here are the latest official snow reports as of 5:40 a.m.

TMJ4 Southeast Wisconsin snow totals as of 5:40 a.m.

Update: 5:29 a.m.:

Menomonee Falls has an unofficial 9 inches according to TMJ4's News Director Tim Vetscher.

Tim Vetscher About 9 inches of snow has fallen in Menomonee Falls as of 5:30 a.m.

Update 1 a.m.:

At Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, there were about 5.5 inches as of 1 a.m.

Franklin has already seen about 6.5 inches, Sullivan has 6.9 inches, Elmwood Park is at 7.5 inches, and Twin Lakes is already up to 8 inches.

As stated before, these totals are from about 1 a.m. and have likely grown since and will grow more as snow continues to fall.

TMJ4 News will update this article as we get new snow totals into the newsroom.

