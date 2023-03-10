As power outages are reported, TMJ4 News will update this article with the latest.

We Energies spokesman Brendan Conway joined us on TMJ4 News Today to give us an update on the power outages.

More than 99K without power in Southeast Wisconsin

Update 6:30 a.m.:

We are nearing 100,000 without power. As of 6:30 a.m., We Energies is reporting more than 99,000 without power.

We Energies outage map

Update 6 a.m.:

More than 93,000 are without power.

Update: 5:45 a.m.:

The number of households without power has jumped to 92,000. It appears all of southeast Wisconsin is affected.

We Energies outage map Power outages across Southeast Wisconsin.

Update 5:15 a.m.:

More than 86,000 people are without according to the We Energies outage map.

The Milwaukee area has the most outages, with about 62,000 without power. Other areas affected include Racine which has 15,000 households without power and 3,000 without power out near Mukwonago.

_________________________________________

Snow has been falling across Southeast Wisconsin since Thursday night and it's causing a whole host of issues.

Road conditions are deteriorating, schools are being canceled, and power lines are going down.

There are thousands of people without power due to the heavy, wet snow that isn't expected to wrap up until around 10 a.m.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for many in the area, with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for everyone else.

