'Take my lettering off your truck': Local business owner warns of roofer impersonating employees

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — A Menomonee Falls business owner is issuing a warning after discovering a roofer is allegedly pretending to be one of his employees and driving around in an old work vehicle.

"Oscar does not work for you?" TMJ4's Jenna Rae asked Tony Faber, owner of Custom Home Heating.

"No. Never met the man," Faber responded.

This is a follow-up to a previous report about that same roofer. He's accused of taking thousands from a customer and then never doing any work.

While looking into that story, we learned the roofer is driving a van with Custom Home Heating's logo.

The van in question was photographed by J. Wolf. Wolf signed a contract and paid local roofer, Oscar Scott, $7,000 for repairs. The work was never started, and Wolf was ghosted.

"And you still have not heard from Oscar to this day," I asked Wolf.

"Correct, still have not heard from him," Wolf said.

On the phone Tuesday, Scott told us the matter was handled in court and hung up; however, we had this picture of the van he's allegedly been driving, so we called the number on it.

"This van?" Rae asked Faber., showing him a picture of the van.

"Yup," he replied.

"That's your truck?" Rae asked.

"Well, it was," Faber said.

When we called looking for Scott, Tuesday, Faber knew exactly who we were talking about and then told us about a phone call he received a few months ago.

"We got a call from somebody who was concerned; they thought one of my employees was following them around in a neighborhood I knew we weren't working in. And I was like 'no it's gotta be a mistake,' and then she sent a picture of the van, and I was like 'wait a minute, I know that van,'" Faber explained.

It's a van Faber sold last year to Peddle, a company that pays you for your car and, according to its website, uses the parts, scraps it, or resells it.

"Thought we were just getting it scrapped and getting it out of here," Faber said.

Then last month, another incident occurred.

"A guy called because he impersonated being an employee of ours, and charged him, I think $500, and then never did anything and left, and the guy who paid for the work called us because he was upset," Faber added.

"And he was driving your truck?" Rae asked.

"And he was driving our truck," Faber responded.

Faber says Peddle never told them to remove the logos on their van before handing it over, and now he's concerned about his business's reputation.

"I'm kinda horrified to be honest, not because of you guys, just, I don't want the negative attention on our business," Faber said. "We're up front about our service fee, and we also — everybody has their company shirts on, everybody has cards, usually hats, other things that identify us."

We tried calling Scott again on Wednesday with no answer. We texted him, then showed up to his home, where his mother says he no longer lives.

A GoFundMe posted by Scott two weeks ago shows him posing in front of the van, asking for money and saying it was stolen.

We're still trying to reach Scott to find out why he's allegedly impersonating Custom Home Heating employees.

"Please take my lettering off your truck," Faber said.

