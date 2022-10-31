Suspects charged after man is beaten to death at Milwaukee gas station

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say they have identified two men wanted for beating another man to death and then driving off with his car last week.

Prosecutors charged Terry Terrell Johnson, 47, and Marvin Lloyd Millner, 57 with felony murder and robbery. Millner is facing an additional count of taking a vehicle without owner's consent by use or threat of force.

A criminal complaint released Monday states police used surveillance video from the gas station to identify the suspects. Police believe there is a third suspect but he has not been identified.

Police say the video shows the victim park at the gas station and go inside. Meanwhile, the three suspects approach his car. Eventually, the suspects head into the station and drag the victim outside. The suspects also punch the victim and go through his pockets.

While the victim is visibly limp, the suspects drive away in the victim's car. First responders later pronounced the victim dead.

Court records show the two suspects are in custody. Cash bond was set at $75,000 and preliminary hearings are scheduled for Nov. 8.

Family previously identified the victim as 46-year-old Rodney Surprise. Family and police say he was dragged from his car and attacked at a Milwaukee gas station. He was left in the parking lot, as the people responsible for the crime took off in his car.

It happened late Tuesday night at the Petro Mart on South Chase Avenue near West Lincoln Avenue on the city's south side.

Surprise was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries Wednesday. His family tells TMJ4 that police found his car with all four tires gone. They are devastated, and want whoever did this to be caught and punished.

Family Rodney Surprise





TMJ4 News spoke with a witness who wanted to remain anonymous.

“I saw two or three men drag him out of his car,” he said. “They beat him, took his money and his car. They left him unresponsive in the parking lot. It was an unnecessary act that shouldn’t have happened.”

Less than a block away, Roberto Villafuentes is working to build up this neighborhood. He opened Nueva Bakery on West Lincoln Avenue, at 5th Street last year.

“This building was closed for a long time and I always noticed it and thought it would be a good spot,” said Villafuentes. “I have experience working at bakeries. I decided to rent the space and bring a family bakery to this area. My dream came true.”

But crime and violence are dampening that dream.

Roberto, his wife and three children are at Nueva Bakery in the early morning and often late at night, baking everything from scratch.

“My kids are often with me here,” said Villafuentes. “I don’t want dangerous things happening near them. I want this community to come together and help each other. Stop all this negative stuff.”

Others who live in this area say a few negative influences are ruining it for people trying to do the positive. This neighborhood stands in the shadow of the Basilica of St. Josaphat. It is full of families and kids, refusing to lose faith in this south side community.

