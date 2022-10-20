Suspect wanted in connection to Racine homicide of 14-year-old boy

RACINE — The Racine Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect wanted for first-degree intentional homicide.

Crishawn Clemons is wanted for the killing of 14-year-old Eugene Henderson.

Police said they responded to the area of 20th and Mead for a complaint of a shooting around 10:19 p.m. on March 13. Soon after, they were called to the 1900 block of Racine Street for a report that a male was shot in the head.

The victim was Henderson, who police say was a passenger in a stolen car. Henderson was taken to a local hospital where he died a few days later.

Police and the US Marshals are asking anyone with information on Celemon's whereabouts to call 262-939-2437. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.

Editor's note: TMJ4 News does not typically use mugshots. However, we are choosing to use one in this instance as police are still trying to locate Clemons.

