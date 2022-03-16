14-year-old boy dies after being shot in the head in Racine

RACINE, Wis. — A 14-year-old boy has died after he was shot in the head Sunday night in Racine.

The Racine Police Department (RPD) identified the teen at Eugene Henderson. Police said they responded to the area of 20th and Mead for a complaint of a shooting around 10:19 p.m. Sunday. Soon after, they were called to the 1900 block of Racine Street for a report that a male was shot in the head.

The victim was Henderson. Police said he was a passenger in a stolen car.

Henderson was taken to Ascension Medical Center then flown to Milwaukee, but died Tuesday from his injuries according to RPD.

"It's tragic. He hadn't even started to live his life yet and now he doesn't get that chance. His family doesn't get to see him grow up and see what he can become," said Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, public information officer for RPD.

Investigators said information traced the shooting back to the area near 18th and Center, less than half a mile away from where Henderson was found.

Police said there was a fight between people in two cars that ended in a shootout. It was unclear what sparked the fight and if the people knew each other.

"I was devastated," said Kevin Quijano.

Quijano said he coached Henderson while he played for the Kenosha Ramblers Football team when he was 11 and 12-years-old.

Quijano recalled driving Henderson to and from practices. He remembered Henderson being a talented player who scored several touchdowns and quickly celebrated his teammates too.

"It's just a devastating loss for the community. He's someone that definitely could've, if nothing else, gone to college and gotten a degree because of his football skills," Quijano said.

The Racine County Medical Examiner said an autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.

No one has been arrested, but authorities are tracking down leads.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police or Crimestoppers at (262) 636-9330.

Henderson's family is trying to raise money through a GoFundMe account to cover funeral expenses.

Quijano said the Ramblers organization is urging people to donate at least $9 each since Henderson was number 9 on the field.

You can find the GoFundMe page here.

