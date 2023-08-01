Suspect lured victim to Washington Park with girl's phone before shooting and killing him, complaint states

MILWAUKEE — A 20-year-old man was charged with homicide after authorities say he lured a man to Washington Park and then shot him possibly 6 times in the middle of the night, killing him.

20-year-old Triston Brown was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and strangulation and suffocation, charges that if found guilty bring a maximum sentence of life in prison and thousands of dollars in fines.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office previously identified the victim as 22-year-old Naquon N. Henry.

According to a criminal complaint released Tuesday, a Shots Spotter report of possible gunshots brought deputies and police to the park. Law enforcement found a man shot near the playground. He was later pronounced dead.

A witness told law enforcement where the shooter went, and what they looked like. Law enforcement found the person and tried to make contact. But the person started running away, near 34th and Lisbon. Law enforcement say they saw a firearm in his hand.

Authorities created a "containment perimeter." They soon found items including a bag, bullets, phone reportedly belonging to Triston Brown.

Meanwhile, a witness said she heard about 6 gunshots and saw a man running and tucking a gun into his bag. There were 8 bullet casings near the body at the park.

A woman who dated the defendant briefly told law enforcement that around 2 a.m. on July 25 he had threatened to shoot through the windows of her apartment. She said she feared he would harm her. She said he had also strangled and punched her and pointed a gun at her head. She said he then took her phone and forced her to go to Washington Park. The defendant then used her phone to summon the victim to the park. That's when he shot the victim multiple times with a handgun on the playground at the park, according to the complaint.

Before Henry's homicide he and the woman had been hanging out, the complaint states.

The woman added later to law enforcement that while still at Washington Park, he had threatened to drop her over the bridge in the park's lagoon.

The defendant was arrested on July 25. During an interview with police, the defendant admitted to attacking the woman at Washington Park. He said his cousins tried to get him to go home but they later left him and the woman at the park. He also told law enforcement he found out who the victim was and tried to speak with him. The defendant said he got Henry to the park, where he shot him with a firearm.

Milwaukee police previously said the suspect was found at a residence and arrested without incident.

Brown's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 7, online court records show.

