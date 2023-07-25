Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Shooting at Washington Park: Milwaukee County Medical Examiner called

According to Milwaukee Police Department records, officers responded to a shooting in the area around 3:15 a.m.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed it was called to Washington Park this morning.
washingtonmparkshooting.JPG
Posted at 6:58 AM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 09:42:34-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirms it was called to Washington Park Tuesday morning for the report of a shooting.

According to Milwaukee Police Department records, officers responded to a shooting in the area around 3:15 a.m.

Specific details on the incident have not been released but TMJ4 News sent a crew to the scene who reported seeing a large police presence.

We have reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for more information and are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device