Shooting at Washington Park: Milwaukee County Medical Examiner called

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirms it was called to Washington Park Tuesday morning for the report of a shooting.

According to Milwaukee Police Department records, officers responded to a shooting in the area around 3:15 a.m.

Specific details on the incident have not been released but TMJ4 News sent a crew to the scene who reported seeing a large police presence.

We have reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for more information and are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

