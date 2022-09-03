Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting near Edison and Juneau

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said a suspect is dead and a bystander is injured after a shootout between police and a homicide suspect.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Friday near Edison and Juneau. According to MPD, officers saw a homicide suspect's vehicle near 22nd and National and began to pursue it.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle became disabled. MPD says the suspect then got out of the vehicle and fired several shots at police officers.

Police shot back. Milwaukee police say during that shootout a 22-year-old woman from Hudson who was in the area was shot. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said at this time, it's unknown whose bullet hit the woman.

The suspect was killed on the scene, he was 47 years old. His firearm was recovered, police said.

Watch: A bystander in the area got a video of the chase and shooting.

Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting near MLK and Juneau

Milwaukee police said eight officers were involved, they have all been placed on administrative duty in accordance with standard policy.

The officers involved were:

A 47-year-old male officer with over 4 years of service.

Two 33-year-old male officers with over 3 years of service.

A 31-year-old male officer with over 12 years of service.

A 30-year-old male officer with over 5 years of service.

A 26-year-old male officer with over 4 years of service.

A 23-year-old male officer with over 5 years of service.

A 22-year-old male officer with over 4 years of service.

Police said this is a fluid and ongoing investigation. The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team is investigating the incident and the Oak Creek Police Department will be the lead law enforcement agency on the case.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip