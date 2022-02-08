Suspect charged in shooting near Rufus King high school that injured 5

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man who fired his gun into the ground near a crowd of people at Rufus King high school and the bullets ricocheted hitting five girls has been formally charged by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

According to the criminal complaint, Devon Jobe has been charged with five counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon and discharging a firearm in a school zone. On Feb. 4, police said that Job, 34, turned himself in.

The criminal complaint said that a 15-year-old girl and another unknown girl started fighting outside of the high school gymnasium while a basketball game was going on inside.

One of the girls called her uncle, the suspect Devon Jobe, to tell him about the fight. Later, a group of girls and boys walked into the basketball game, but were quickly escorted out by the security guard who did not recognize them, police said.

Once they were back outside, a second fight occurred. That's when the criminal complaint said that Jobe, who had just arrived, fired two to three shots into the ground. However, those bullets and bullet fragments ricocheted and hit five girls ages: 15, 15, 16, 17, and 20.

All five girls went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

