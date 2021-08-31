Suspect charged in death of 12-year-old Milwaukee boy

MILWAUKEE — A 53-year-old Milwaukee man was criminally charged Tuesday with the alleged beating death of a 12-year-old Milwaukee boy.

Andrez Martina faces five total charges, according to a criminal complaint: First degree intentional homicide, two counts of physical abuse of a child, neglecting a child, and possession of a firearm by a felon. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

Milwaukee Police say they were called out to a home near 46th and Glendale Sunday morning, where they discovered Andre Smith II, Andrez's grandson, with blunt force injuries. They took him to the hospital, and he later died. Police say Andre's 8-year-old brother was also hospitalized. On Monday, he was back at home.

Dozens gathered to mourn Andre in two vigils held in Milwaukee Monday night.

Andre's sister and grandmother describe him as a bright, young boy. His grandmother held a vigil and balloon release near her home at 71st and Hope Monday night.

"He made me a big sister, I mean, I love him with all my heart," said Andre's sister, Shatya Martina. "And he’s the first little brother I actually called mine, and I took care of and watched him grow up."

"He was a happy kid," said Andre's grandmother, Illysha McCroy. "He loved Minecraft, Roblox, Legos, he watched the championship game with me. It’s just so hard to fathom."

Over at Lincoln Park, Andre's mother Nakeda Martina also held a vigil for her son.

"He called me Friday night at 12 o'clock on the dot to wish me a happy birthday," Martina said. "And then he was beat to death on my actual birthday."

Martina says she does not have custody of Andre, and she lives in Georgia. She said she had fears something like this might happen.

"I have been calling CPS every week since the Fourth of July when I picked Andre out of the street," Martina said.

"Nobody listens to my kids, nobody listens to me, and now my baby is gone," Martina added.

"We love you, Andre," the group says as they release the balloons.

