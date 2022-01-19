Suspect arrested in Ohio after domestic violence shooting kills mother, injures teen

MILWAUKEE — Waterloo, Ohio police said they have arrested the 47-year-old man who was charged with homicide after he allegedly shot and killed a mother and injured her 14-year-old daughter in Milwaukee last week.

Milwaukee County authorities charged Simone Sinclair Hughes with first-degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), attempted first-degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon) and possession of a firearm by a felon.

When Hughes was initially charged, he was still on the run. However, a week later, he has been caught in Waterloo, Ohio. Police said he had obtained a car in an effort to get away from police but was taken into custody without serious injury.

A criminal complaint released last week states Milwaukee police officers were called to a home on North 46 Street on the morning of Jan. 6, where they found a deceased woman outside and the young girl injured laying on a window screen. The girl told police that her dad, identified in the complaint as Simone Hughes, had shot her and left in a burgundy/purple Ford vehicle.

Police say they also found 9mm casings outside of the home near where the victims were found.

A neighbor told police he had heard two gunshots, and saw the mother running away from the house with the suspect following her. The neighbor said the woman eventually fell onto the sidewalk, the suspect walked up to her and fired a gun twice point-blank at her. The neighbor said she was no longer moving, as he walked back into the house, according to the complaint.

The complaint continues the neighbor then saw the teenage girl yelling and saw her jump out of the second-story window onto the ground below. The neighbor saw the same man reach out of the window and shoot at her. The neighbor told police the man then exited the house, walked up to the teen and fired two more gunshots at her. The neighbor said he saw the suspect enter a maroon car and drive off toward Center Street, according to the complaint.

The injured teen was brought to Children's Hospital but has since been released. Police interviewed her, and she told them that the mother no longer wanted to be with the suspect and that he began hitting her. She told police after the suspect shot the mother, he shot the locked door of the room the teen was in, hitting her. That's when she jumped out of the window.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the mother as Quinette Walters, a mother of three and grandmother.

“Her whole mission in life, all she cared about, was taking care of her family,” said one relative who does not want to be identified.

Family says it was Quinette's huge heart that kept her wanting to believe that her partner would change. They believe she was finally going to leave, and that's what led to the shooting.

“We talked to her, and she tried leaving,” said her sister, Laquisha Walters. “He would always somehow pull her back to him though. But this time, she was determined to go. She knew she had too much to live for.”

The horrific crime happened at their home near 36th and Center Streets. Bullet holes in the front door serve as chilling reminders. The 14-year-old girl jumped from a second-story window to escape. Family is focused on helping her heal physically and emotionally.

They hope Quinette's tragic death serves as a wake-up call for anyone in an abusive relationship.

“If your life is getting threatened by your significant other, it's time for you to leave,” Walters said. "Don't stick around and think you can make it better. No family should go through this. Our lives will never be the same. Get help. Tell someone.”

To help the family with funeral arrangements, you can donate here.

