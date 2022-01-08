Family speaks out after domestic violence shooting kills mother, injures teen near 36th and Clarke

MILWAUKEE — The family of a woman shot and killed in a domestic violence crime are sharing a heartbreaking message as they try to rally around the woman's 14-year-old daughter who survived the attack.

Milwaukee police are still looking for a known suspect, who they are not naming. They say he shot and killed a 41-year-old woman Thursday morning in the home they shared.

The victim’s family confirms the suspect also shot his own 14-year-old daughter, who miraculously survived.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Quinette Walters, a mother of three and grandmother.

“Her whole mission in life, all she cared about, was taking care of her family,” said one relative who does not want to be identified.

Family says it was Quinette's huge heart that kept her wanting to believe that her partner would change. They believe she was finally going to leave, and that's what led to the shooting.

“We talked to her, and she tried leaving,” said her sister, Laquisha Walters. “He would always somehow pull her back to him though. But this time, she was determined to go. She knew she had too much to live for.”

Family says Quinette’s 14-year-old daughter was shot 10 times. She has been upgraded from critical to stable condition. They were with her in the hospital Friday, as she opened her eyes and spoke.

“The first thing she said is that her mom is gone,” said one relative. “She witnessed her mom take her last breath, and run for her life. She said her dad killed her mom, then tried to kill her too.”

The horrific crime happened at their home near 36th and Center Streets. Bullet holes in the front door serve as chilling reminders. The 14-year-old girl jumped from a second story window to escape. Family is focused on helping her heal physically and emotionally.

“I'm just worried now, how will she go on after she is released from the hospital and life goes on?” Walters asked. “We have a lot to figure out.”

They hope Quinette's tragic death serves as a wake-up call for anyone in an abusive relationship.

“If you're life is getting threatened by your significant other, it's time for you to leave,” Walters said. "Don't stick around and think you can make it better. No family should go through this. Our lives will never be the same. Get help. Tell someone.”

Because the suspect has not been caught, the family is living in fear. They say the hospitalized 14-year-old is under police protection.

To help the family with funeral arrangements, you can donate here.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip