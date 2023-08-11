Suspect arrested in double fatal January shooting at Rerun's Lounge

RACINE, Wis. — US Marshals arrested a suspect in Chicago Thursday in connection to the double-fatal January shooting at Rerun's Lounge in Racine.

Racine Police shared an update saying the suspect, 25-year-old Abdullah Rashada, was located in Chicago and taken into custody.

Previous coverage: Two dead in shooting at Rerun’s Lounge in Racine

Prior to his arrest, Rashada was charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of endangering safety/reckless use of a firearm.

The arrest comes after 66-year-old Avery T. Stewart and 56-year-old Billy R. Petty were killed at Rerun's Lounge around 2:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.

A woman previously told TMJ4 News one of the victims was the bar owner.

Rashada's first court appearance is scheduled for

