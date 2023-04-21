Watch Now
Suspect arrested in connection to Saturday homicide in Racine

Alejandro Sierra is facing one count of 1st-degree intentional homicide, with the use of a dangerous weapon.
Spring and State streets.
TMJ4
Memorial near Spring and State streets where the homicide happened.
Spring and State streets.
Posted at 6:07 AM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 07:07:35-04

RACINE, Wis. — The Racine Police Department confirmed a suspect has been arrested in connection to a Saturday homicide in Racine.

Police say a 36-year-old woman was shot and killed in a roundabout at Spring and State Streets. While investigating, officers determined the incident was isolated between two acquaintances.

The victim was identified as Alexis Fisher.

On Thursday night, Alejandro Sierra surrendered to Racine County Deputies near 9th and Center in connection to the homicide.

According to online court records, he is facing one count of 1st-degree intentional homicide, with the use of a dangerous weapon.

