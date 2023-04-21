Suspect arrested in connection to Saturday homicide in Racine

RACINE, Wis. — The Racine Police Department confirmed a suspect has been arrested in connection to a Saturday homicide in Racine.

Police say a 36-year-old woman was shot and killed in a roundabout at Spring and State Streets. While investigating, officers determined the incident was isolated between two acquaintances.

The victim was identified as Alexis Fisher.

On Thursday night, Alejandro Sierra surrendered to Racine County Deputies near 9th and Center in connection to the homicide.

According to online court records, he is facing one count of 1st-degree intentional homicide, with the use of a dangerous weapon.

