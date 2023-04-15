36-year-old woman shot and killed in Racine, suspect remains at large

RACINE, Wis. — The Racine Police Department said a suspect is at large and a woman is dead following a shooting Saturday morning.

The police department said the shooting happened around 5 a.m. in a roundabout at Spring and State Streets.

Officers responded to the area for reports of a woman down in the roadway. When police arrived, they found a 36-year-old woman who had died from a gunshot wound.

Police said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident between two acquaintances. The suspect remains at large, and Racine said there's an active and ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on this incident, Racine Police ask you to call them at 262-635-7784. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.

