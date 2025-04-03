MILWAUKEE — Déjà vu and landslide sum up results from the Wisconsin Supreme Court race Tuesday night

In a decisive spring election marked by record voter turnout and significant campaign spending, Democratic backed candidate Susan Crawford defeated Republican backed candidate Brad Schimel by a notable 10%.

This outcome mirrors the nearly identical results seen in the 2023 state Supreme Court won by Justice Janet Protasiewicz, prompting a sense of déjà vu in Wisconsin's political landscape.

Susan Crawford turns 10 Trump counties in landslide state Supreme Court win

According to TMJ4’S Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson, more than 2.3 million voters participated in this election, a surge of 500,000 compared to the previous cycle two years ago. This surge indicates a heightened engagement among voters, particularly within the Democratic base.

Schimel was able to secure a broader support base-winning more counties across the state and capturing roughly 60% of the votes that supported former President Donald Trump in November. But he was unable to match Crawford's exceptional performance.

Schimel outpaced Dan Kelly's vote count from two years ago but fell short as Crawford broadened her appeal across the state's 72 counties.

Crawford significantly outperformed expectations in key regions, flipping ten counties previously aligned with Trump. Her gains were especially pronounced in areas such as Brown, Outagamie and Winnebago Counties, reflecting a shift in voter sentiment.

Elon Musk — who invested millions into this race for Brad Schimel — held a town hall in Brown County Suday night to talk about the race and hand out two $1 million checks to people who signed his “activist judges” petition.

Crawford also carried Crawford County by 2%, a remarkable turnaround from Trump's 14% victory margin in the same county last November.

