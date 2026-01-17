MADISON — Tensions continue to escalate in Minneapolis as clashes between protesters and federal immigration agents enter their second week, drawing sharp criticism from Wisconsin Democrats and measured support from Republicans.

READ ALSO | Protesters in Minneapolis express anger over ICE clashes: 'This is not what my family risked their lives for'

Republican Congressman Scott Fitzgerald acknowledged the "disturbing images" coming out of Minnesota but defended the federal response during an interview with Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson.

"You never want anybody, certainly in a bad situation like we're seeing, people on both sides, that results in violence, but right now, I think ICE has a job to do," Fitzgerald said.

Democratic Congresswoman Gwen Moore took a different stance, joining her colleagues in Minneapolis who are calling for federal agents to withdraw from the state. Moore participated in a panel discussion with Minnesota officials to examine local law enforcement's role in the ongoing situation.

Watch: Surge of federal agents in Minneapolis sparks debate among Wisconsin lawmakers

Surge of federal agents in Minneapolis sparks debate among Wisconsin lawmakers

"Are you able to protect citizens from ICE, or do you have to stand down when they're making their arrests?" Moore asked during the discussion.

Kelly McCarthy, police chief of Mendota Heights, Minnesota, explained the limitations local authorities face.

"We cannot interfere in a lawful arrest, and we have no authority or ability to force them to answer our questions. We are in a position in the Twin Cities, and I know it might be different out of state, where we're not even being informed of these activities," McCarthy said.

Democratic Representative Pramila Jayapal of Washington echoed concerns about constitutional violations.

"We need ICE and CBP out of Minnesota, and we need real accountability for the abuses of constitutional rights," Jayapal said.

Fitzgerald admitted he has not received briefings on the federal enforcement efforts in Minnesota, including reports of up to 3,000 federal agents deployed to the area.

"I don't second-guess law enforcement, I guess, unrelated to what ICE is doing now. I mean, they have their own methods, and they know what their capabilities are," Fitzgerald said.

The situation has prompted President Trump to threaten to invoke the Insurrection Act if Minnesota leaders cannot "stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists." When asked about this possibility, Fitzgerald remained noncommittal.

"It's something that other presidents have used over the years to try and quell just wide-open protests. I think some of the comments that have been made by the governor have not been helpful from what I've seen," Fitzgerald said.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has called for peaceful protests while criticizing federal tactics, suggesting agents are "kidnapping innocent people with no warning and no due process."

Fitzgerald declined to take a firm position on whether Trump should invoke the Insurrection Act.

"It'd be difficult for me to make that call, not having the amount of information that certainly the president has," Fitzgerald said.

This story was reported on-air by Charles Benson and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error