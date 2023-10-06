Supply chain issues and UAW strike could make vehicle repairs, getting new squad cars harder, city says

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s Department of Public Works says supply chain issues have already delayed much-needed vehicle repairs - and the United Auto Workers strike could make it worse.

Milwaukee DPW "With @MayorOfMKE we're #HonoringMKEHeroes in our Sanitation team for their dedication in garbage and recycling collection which saw upticks during COVID. And they kept the Drop Off Centers running smoothly when house cleaning & home renovations also prompted a rise in customers."

The issue is the city is already experiencing delays in getting new vehicles, like Milwaukee police squad cars and parts. It started during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now wait times are at least a year. Milwaukee budget director Nik Kovac says the city has a plan.

UAW Internation Union via Facebook.

"We are in the 2024 budget making a bigger investment in fleet than we have in the past several years,” said Kovac. "If there is a delay in getting those vehicles, the effect of that investment, there will be a lag until we see it. But you have to budget for them first, then buy them and then get them."

He says older vehicles mean more repairs. During a budget hearing, DPW said in its presentation, “Parts constraints are delaying repairs. Some parts are on national backorder, without expected dates. The recent action by the United Auto Workers (UAW) may worsen the situation.”

It went on to say chassis for plow and dump trucks have been on backorder since 2022. There are also 48 Milwaukee Police squad cars that have also been ordered since 2022 and have yet to arrive.

The Wisconsin Automobile and Truck Dealers Assocation Bill Sepic says this is an industry-wide problem.

"This as if we haven't already experienced...supply chain issues. We also have ship issues. And now we're going to be running into further complications in manufacturing,” said Sepic.

Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Rush hour traffic travels slowly on westbound I-80 as seen on April 18, 2023 in Omaha, Neb.

Friday, the UAW President Shawn Fain announced the union would not expand the strike, but it also was not over.

"Our strike is working, but we aren't there yet,” said Fain.

City leaders say even if the strike causes more delays in getting plow truck parts or police vehicles, they do not expect the public to be affected.

“If it takes us longer to get new trucks, we have to make sure the old trucks are still working,” said Kovac. “Even if it takes us a few months longer to get the trucks because of global supply issues, we are still making the investment, so long term, citizens can still expect great service from Department of Public Works."

File Milwaukee DPW looking to hire 57 drivers to keep streets clear, safe this winter

As the city looks to increase its fleet vehicle purchases, Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic says they will be increasing the number of electric vehicles wherever they can. The first place people might see them are in the vehicles for parking checkers.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip