Summerfest vendors prep for return to the 'Big Gig'

MILWAUKEE — Fans aren’t the only ones excited about Thursday’s Summerfest lineup announcements. Vendors are also excited to know they’re one step closer to the Big Gig and that extra exposure.

In September, for three weekends, the gates at the grounds finally re-opened. After missing out last year, vendors say their spots at Summerfest won’t be taken for granted.

“It’s going to be weird, but it’s going to be so great walking back on those grounds,” said Hannah Kitzerow, Festivals Director at Saz’s Hospitality Group.

After a tough year of business, Saz’s, like many other groups, has adapted to working during pandemic, which should translate to safe, efficient business during the festival.

“Any safety precautions we need to take, we’re going to take them and we’re going to follow what Summerfest lets us know in the future,” Kitzerow said.

A representative with Summerfest said says they’re working with health leaders to formulate a plan to keep everyone safe.

“We’re making sure masks are going to be worn and enforced and physical distancing in some settings,” said Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson.

