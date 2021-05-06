Summerfest announces full 2021 lineup, including Miley Cyrus, Chance the Rapper, Luke Bryan and more

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest has announced its full 2021 lineup, including headliners such as Miley Cyrus, Chance the Rapper, Luke Bryan, the Jonas Brothers, and more.

The festival announced its lineup Thursday morning. Summerfest is set to take place Sept. 2 through Sept. 4, Sept. 9 through Sept. 11, and Sept. 16 through Sept. 18.

Other acts performing on Festival Stage include Diplo, 24KGoldn, G-Eazy, T-Pain, Ludacris, Joan Jett and the Black Hearts, Nelly, and more.

Luke Bryan, Chance the Rapper, Jonas Brothers, Chris Stapleton, Zac Brown Band, Dave Matthews Band, and Miley Cyrus are all slated to perform at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Luke Bryan with Dylan Scott will take the stage on Sept. 2; Chance the Rapper with 24KGoldn will take the stage on Sept. 3 (tickets on sale May 14); the Jonas Brothers will take the stage Sept. 8 (tickets on sale May 21); Chris Stapleton with Sheryl Crow will take the stage on Sept. 9; Zac Brown Band with Gabby Barrett will take the stage Sept. 10 (tickets on sale May 14); the Dave Matthews Band will take the stage on Sept. 15; and Miley Cyrus will take the stage on Sept. 17 (tickets on sale May 28).

The festival says the dates for Justin Bieber, blink-182, and Guns N' Roses are still pending.

“We could not be more excited to unveil the lineup for Summerfest and introduce a new festival format; more weekends and more headliners, promises to be a big hit among our fans.,” said Don Smiley President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “From first timers, including Chance the Rapper, Miley Cyrus, and Run the Jewels, to Fest favorites including Dave Matthews Band, T-Pain, Styx, and Chris Stapleton, our lineup continues to be one of the most diverse and unique in the industry.”

Previously purchased tickets for concerts that were postponed will be honored for rescheduled dates.

