Introducing your 2021 Summerfest lineup [PHOTOS]

Luke Bryan and Dylan Scott will play the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Thursday, September 2. Associated Press

Chance the Rapper will play the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Friday, September 3. Associated Press

The Jonas Brothers and Spencer Sutherland will play the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Wednesday, September 8. Associated Press

Christ Stapleton and Sheryl Crow will play the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Thursday, September 9. Associated Press

Zac Brown Band and Gabby Barrett will play the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Friday, September 10. Associated Press

Dave Matthews Band will play the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Wednesday, September 15. Associated Press

Miley Cyrus will play the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Friday, September 17. Associated Press

311 will be headlining the Festival Stage on Sept. 11 Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

24KGoldn will be performing at the Festival Stage on Sept. 4. Fudakdsops223

Run the Jewels will perform on the Festival Stage on Sept. 17. Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Brett Eldredge will perform on the Festival Stage on Sept. 11. Laura Roberts/Laura Roberts/Invision/AP

G-Eazy will perform on the Festival Stage on Sept. 10. Mark Von Holden/Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP

Wilco will perform on the Festival Stage on Sept. 10. Gerald Herbert/AP

Diplo will perform on the Festival Stage on Sept. 16. Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Charlie Wilson will perform on the Festival Stage on Sept. 17. Mark Humphrey/AP

Pixies will perform on the Festival Stage on Sept. 18. Claudio Cruz/AP

ZZ Top is set to perform on the Festival Stage on Sept. 11. Jonathan Short/AP

Rise Against will perform on the Festival Stage on Sept. 4. Owen Sweeney/Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP

Fitz and the Tantrums will perform on the Festival Stage on Sept. 16. Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Dirty Heads will perform on the Festival Stage on Sept. 16. Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Jake Owens will play on the Festival Stage on Sept. 17. Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Bleachers will play on the Festival Stage on Sept. 17. Owen Sweeney/Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP

DJ Diesel will play on the Festival Stage on Sept. 3. Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Black Pumas will perform on the Festival Stage on Sept. 18. Steve Luciano/AP

Big Wild will perform on the Festival Stage on Sept. 2. Little Green Eyes/Amf1

Flo Rida will perform on the Festival Stage on Sept. 9. Gregory Payan/AP

Quinn XCII will perform on the Festival Stage on Sept. 9. Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Lindsey Stirling will perform on the Festival Stage on Sept. 10. Robert E. Klein/Robert E. Klein/Invision/AP

The Goo Goo Dolls will perform on the Festival Stage on Sept. 10. Robert E. Klein/Robert E. Klein/Invision/AP

Chris Janson will perform on the Festival Stage on Sept. 3. Al Wagner/Al Wagner/Invision/AP

T-Pain will perform on the Festival Stage on Sept. 2. Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

REO Speedwagon will play the Festival Stage on Sept. 2. AP

El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico will take Festival Stage on Sept. 10. AP

Ludacris will be performing on the Festival Stage on Sept. 16. AP

Joan Jett and the Black Hearts will take the Festival Stage on Sept. 9. Flickr

The Struts perform on the Festival Stage on Sept. 17. AP

Greensky Bluegrass will perform on the Festival Stage on Sept. 9. AP

O.A.R. take Festival Stage on Sept. 4. AP

Jordan Davis will take Festival Stage on Sept. 16. Glenn Francis

Jimmie Allen will take Festival Stage on Sept. 16. AP

Nelly will take the Festival Stage on Sept. 10. AP

