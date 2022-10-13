Summerfest to celebrate 55th anniversary in 2023, logo and promos released

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee World Festival will be celebrating 55 years of Summerfest in 2023. On Thursday, the organization shared a first look at what to expect from next summer's festival.

Summerfest's logo got a bit of a revamp for the 2023 festival, in honor of its 55 years in Milwaukee. The new logo ties in design elements from Summerfest in the 70s, 80s, and more recent festivals. It highlights traditional colors such as yellow, orange, and of course, red.

“Mayor Henry Maier’s vision of Summerfest has now grown into one of the largest and most diverse music festivals anywhere. We are proud to continue that legacy and look forward to celebrating with our fans, sponsors, and artists in 2023," said Don Smiley, CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Milwaukee World Festival Summerfest released its 2023 logo, celebrating 55 years of the festival.

Milwaukee World Festival also announced some of the promotions for Summerfest 2023, including Summerfest 55 Happy Hour. According to a news release, Summerfest attendees can get select Miller Products for just $5.50 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. every day of the festival.

Those select products include Miller Lite, Miller High Life, and Coors Light.

In honor of the anniversary, Milwaukee World Festival will launch a contest in February to find the "Fest Fan of the Past 55." A news release states fans can share their favorite memory from Summerfest over the past 55 years beginning Feb. 1.

Summerfest staff will then select the top ten nominations from the online submissions. Those 10 will be reviewed by a panel of celebrity judges. The winner chosen will then be awarded two nine-day passes, two tickets to a show of their choice at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, a Summerfest gift card, and a signed Summerfest memorabilia item.

More details on the contest will be released in early 2023.

When Summerfest 2023 finally rolls around, Milwaukee World Festival said the first 10,000 fans on opening day will receive a commemorative Summerfest 55 item, which will not be sold in stores. Opening day is scheduled for June 22.

And finally, to celebrate 55 years, the Milwaukee World Festival is selling business group tickets for 55% off now through Oct. 31!

