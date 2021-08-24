Summerfest hires private shuttle company to transport attendees

MILWAUKEE — Summefest announced Tuesday that it has hired a private shuttle company to transport those going to the festival this year. A round trip ticket costs $12.

The Milwaukee County Transit System along with other shuttle providers said they couldn't offer rides this year.

The new shuttle will start at 1 a.m. and run every 30 minutes. There are three park and ride locations:



College Avenue – College Avenue at I-94 (both lots)

State Fair Park - I-94.S. 76th Street & W. Kearney

Brown Deer – East Brown Deer Road, west of I-43

You will be dropped off just west of the Mid-Gate.

Those riding the bus will be required to have a wristband to show proof of purchase. If you lose the wristband, you will have to pay full price for a new one. A one-way and round-trip ticket costs $12.

For more transportation information, click here. To pre-purchase a ticket, go to the Summerfest website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip