Students who demonstrated at Marquette University convocation must step down from leadership roles; reports

MILWAUKEE — Students who protested at Marquette University's convocation must step down from leadership roles with the school, according to the Marquette Wire.

Back in August, Marquette postponed its 2022 convocation ceremony after members of multiple student organizations held an on-stage protest.

The Black Student Council (BSC) said in an announcement that the protest was held in response to the elimination of the school's Office of Engagement and Inclusion. It said shutting it down "without stating why is unacceptable."

The BSC also said "it's absurd" that the university's Urban Scholars program has over 100 students — mostly students of color — but just one full-time staff member and no plans to hire another until 2023.

The Students of Color for Change was the umbrella organization leading the protest.

"Our mission was to shake it up a little bit," said Bridgeman Flowers, President of Marquette University Student Government (MUSG).

Marquette University says 30% of this year's incoming class identify as students of color. That is a concern to some students of color who are already on campus.

"It's not acknowledged enough how uncomfortable students feel and how unsafe students feel," said Teresa Godinez, Legislative Vice President of MUSG.

In a statement to TMJ4 News, Marquette University responded to the concerns of these students:

"The Great Resignation has resulted in open positions at the university, similar to organizations across the country. Marquette is currently in the process of refilling four positions in the Office of Engagement and Inclusion. Each of those positions support first generation and students of color on campus.

In addition to OEI, Marquette has a separate Office of Institutional Diversity and Inclusion, several programs and faculty and staff throughout the university who support students of color, because the responsibility to be inclusive is on all of us," said Lynn Griffith, University spokesperson."

Now, the university has announced that students who took part in the protest must step down from their leadership positions.

The Marquette Wire said the news comes after a student-faculty walk in support of the demonstrators.

TMJ4 News has reached out to Marquette University for confirmation and comment.

