Marquette University cancels 2022 Convocation after on-stage protest

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University appears to have canceled its 2022 Convocation ceremony on Thursday after members of the university's Black Student Council held an on-stage protest.

The BSC said in an announcement that the protest was held in response to the elimination of the school's Office of Engagement and Inclusion "without stating why is unacceptable."

"The fact that Urban Scholars, a program with majority Students of Color, now has over 100 students and one full time staff member and the University is not looking to hire anyone until Summer 2023 is absurd. In the video you will learn more about the things the university has done. We implore you all to take a stand and not attend today’s Convocation," according to their announcement.

Convocation is for incoming freshmen.

TMJ4 News crews recorded the ceremony around 4 p.m. on Thursday. Video shows parents and students sitting in chairs while members of the BSC stood on stage with posters.

TMJ4 News reached out to the university for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when we learn more.

