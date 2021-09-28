Students robbed, threatened with gun at Rufus King High School: Police

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say suspects robbed students and brandished a gun at Rufus King High School Monday afternoon.

Police said it happened around 3:45 p.m. Police described the incident as "Unknown suspects were removing property from students."

When they approached the victims, the suspects revealed a gun, police said. The suspects then left the area in a vehicle.

MPD said they are trying to find unknown suspects. Police did not confirm where the incident happened at the high school or who was robbed.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

