Driver almost hits pedestrians on sidewalks near Bradley Tech High: Milwaukee police

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are trying to track down the person who was recklessly driving on sidewalks near a school and almost struck pedestrians on Monday.

MPD said the person was driving a silver Hyundai around 3:44 p.m. in the 700 block of South 4th Street. That's where Bradley Tech High School is located.

Police say they do not know the suspect's identity at this time. No other information was released.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7222 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

