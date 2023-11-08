String of Milwaukee mail carriers robbed at gunpoint, union demands action: 'This is not a time to be silent'

MILWAUKEE — MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say multiple letter carriers were held up at gunpoint Monday within hours of each other.

The local union says mail was stolen from three separate postal workers from three different locations.

We spoke to a union representative who is outraged these federal employees are not getting more protection.

Julia Fello has more.

