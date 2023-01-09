'Streets of Old Milwaukee' exhibit moving to new Milwaukee Public Museum?

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public Museum is receiving some flak online over how much of the popular 'Streets of Old Milwaukee' exhibit they will be bringing to their new museum in the works.

As many of you know, MPM announced a while back they are moving out of their old location on Wells Street and into a new facility called the "Future Museum." It's supposed to have less space than the old building but is supposed to focus on new ways to tell interesting stories about public history.

Now, it appears the museum is receiving some criticism via a post on Facebook the museum made. In the post, someone asked if the Streets of Old Milwaukee will be part of the new Milwaukee Public Museum building. An MPM staffer replied, “Entire exhibits won’t be moving over but those who love MPM will have A LOT they love at the Future Museum. As you can imagine, making something new and refreshed, yet familiar and cozy is a fun challenge for our design team!”

Milwaukee Record was the first to report outcry over the exhibits.

The museum's Facebook post also linked to a Milwaukee Magazine article, in which the author asks the museum if our favorite exhibits will make the cut to the new building. An MPM employee answers that in the new museum, you will "feel that you’re in a familiar space, but that you’re also in a very refreshed space."

According to the new museum's FAQ page, they do not know which elements of the current exhibits will be brought over or 'reimagined'. That's contrary to collections, which are items that are used for research and are put on display for visitors. All collections will be moved to either the new museum or offsite storage.

New York-based Thinc Design is designing the new exhibits at the new museum.

The Streets of Old Milwaukee first opened in 1965. The walk-through dioramas transport visitors to Milwaukee at the turn of the 20th century. The exhibit continues to be the most visited spot in the Public Museum, according to their website.

TMJ4 News reached out to the museum for comment.

