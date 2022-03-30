Street Angels to unveil new outreach bus after devastating fire

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee organization dedicated to helping our city’s homeless community is getting a new set of wheels Wednesday morning. The Street Angels is unveiling its new outreach bus after a devastating fire.

The news comes less than two months after one of the two buses it uses to distribute essential supplies was destroyed in an arson.

While the fire department got there quickly, as the station is right across the street, there was nothing they could do. Pictures show how strong the flames were, cutting through the inside of the bus and completely hollowing it out.

Now, the charred sides, rusting metal, and peeling sign are all that’s left of the once busy bus that took food, clothing, and survival gear across town during our city’s bitter cold. Street angels’ other bus was damaged as well but crews were able to keep serving by borrowing a bus from the Hunger Task Force until they were able to secure a new one for themselves.

But, through the support of many donations both large and small, including from Strattec Security Corporation and the Daily Bird, Street Angels is bouncing back and celebrating its new ride. If you would like to show your support, the organization is accepting donations and will cut the ribbon on the bus at 10 a.m.

