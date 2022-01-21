'We are left heartbroken': Street Angels' buses destroyed in fire

MILWAUKEE — Street Angels, Inc. shared photos on Facebook Friday of their buses which were destroyed by a fire overnight.

The group said they got word of the fire around 10:45 p.m. after they had just finished serving the community. The Milwaukee Fire Department was there within minutes, the Street Angels said, as the station is right across the street.

However, while the fire department got there quickly, they told the Street Angels there wasn't much they could do.

On Friday, the group will assess their blue bus and figure out the next steps.

"One thing is certain, you WILL see us back out on the streets to serve our friends on Sunday," the group said on Facebook. "Out of these ashes, HOPE will arise."

The group also thanked its neighbors for letting them know as well as Milwaukee police, and Milwaukee fire.

Now, a coffee shop in Milwaukee is donating 50% of its proceeds to the Street Angels.

"This is an amazing organization that does so much good in the world," The Daily Bird coffee shop wrote on Facebook.

