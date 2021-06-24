Watch
Steve Stricker shoots 63 at Firestone, leads Senior Players

Copyright Getty Images
Sam Greenwood
<p>PALM HARBOR, FL - MARCH 10: Steve Stricker hits off the 11th tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort Copperhead Course on March 10, 2017 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 6:41 PM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 19:41:21-04

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Steve Stricker shot a 7-under 63 on Thursday at Firestone Country Club to take a four-stroke lead in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship.

Stricker had a bogey-free round on the South Course, opening with a 5-under 30 on the back nine. The 54-year-old U.S. Ryder Cup captain added birdies on Nos. 3 and 8 on his second nine. The tournament is the third of the five majors on the PGA Tour Champions schedule. Stricker has six senior victories — two of them major championships — after winning 12 times on the PGA Tour. Ken Duke and Paul Broadhurst were tied for second.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

