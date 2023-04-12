State-wide energy disconnection moratorium ending Saturday, unpaid energy bills could result in loss of power

Watch this report Thursday morning on TMJ4 News Today at 6 a.m.

MILWAUKEE — Time is running out for We Energies customers who are behind on their bills. The deadline is approaching and there are steps to take to avoid disconnection.

Turning on your stove, cooking in the oven, and using the thermostat. Those are all things that add to the cost of your energy bill every day.

"We don't want your bill to be something that's stressing you out. What we want to do is connect you with help," We Energies Communications Director Brendan Conway said.

For months now, the state's residential disconnection moratorium has been in place for winter. This means if you couldn't pay your bill between November and April 15th, you still had head and power in your home. However, that moratorium expires Saturday.

"First thing we do, if you're at risk of disconnection, that would mean you'd have a large balance that's due, we'll send you a letter. After that, we'll make a phone call. We make attempts to contact every single customer that's at risk before you get disconnected," Conway explained.

Conway ensured customer's power will not be shut off Saturday, but if they don't take proper steps to set up a payment plan by the 15th, they could risk disconnection of service.

"Maybe if you're eligible for energy assistance and you didn't know that, we can connect you with energy assistance. Maybe if you're eligible for the Keep Wisconsin Warm fund, which we donated $4M to, we can connect you with that. We have other programs for our low-income customers, our most vulnerable customers," Conway said.

If you're behind on bills and want to know more about financial assistance options, click here.

