State of Emergency terminated following March oil spill in New Berlin

NEW BERLIN, Wis. — A New Berlin State of Emergency has been terminated after a March oil spill left the city with weeks of cleanup.

The spill happened on March 16 in a local stormwater pond. It came from Mooreland Auto Repair and traveled the length of nearly six football fields, underground, and made its way into retention ponds.

The New Berlin Common Council and City Emergency Management discussed the cleanup efforts a week after the spill, saying on one day alone, officials drained 1,200 gallons of oil and water from the ponds.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources then took over the cleanup and restoration.

Now, the city says cleanup efforts are largely completed and it has been determined that a threat no longer exists. A news release sasy while small remnants of oil may still be present, it is expected to attenuate naturally over time.

