New Berlin oil spill: City holding special meeting Thursday night

NEW BERLIN, Wis. — The city of New Berlin is holding a special meeting Thursday at 5 p.m. about a recent oil spill that happened in a local stormwater pond.

During the meeting, New Berlin Common Council will discuss the city's response to the oil spill and figure out what next steps need to be taken.

On Tuesday, the mayor declared a state of emergency within the city limits due to what they called an environmental hazard. The impacted area near the post office on South Moorland Road was also blocked off to allow crews to create a safe passageway for larger cleanup equipment to do its job quickly.

The spill happened a week ago, on March 16, but it wasn't reported until Sunday afternoon. While the city says it's not sure how much oil was spilled and how much entered the stormwater system, they do know who is responsible and are working to resolve the issue.

New Berlin oil spill in stormwater pond, city says no known risks to residents

By Madison Goldbeck, Mar 20, 2023

The City of New Berlin says there are no known risks to residents following an oil spill in a stormwater pond.

According to the city, reports of the smell and presence of oil in the stormwater pond behind the Post Office began on Sunday. The New Berlin Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Departments responded and deployed booms and matting to contain the spill.

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) was notified and responded onsite to discuss the cleanup plan.

City of New Berlin

The spill occurred Thursday, March 16, but the incident was not reported until Sunday afternoon when the city received the 911 call.

The city says it does not know how much oil was spilled and how much entered the stormwater system. However, the source of the spill has been identified.

"It was determined that the oil entered the stormwater system and flowed eastward entering into the creek behind the homes along Mark Drive and then into the City’s storm water pond SP-2," the City of New Berlin shared online Monday evening. "City agencies are coordinating with the DNR and the identified business and property owners responsible for the spill in order to continue the efforts the city initiated yesterday afternoon. Officials are actively monitoring the situation to ensure public safety."

City of New Berlin

The city said nearby residents near the area will notice a heavy presence of clean-up specialists with equipment. They will be working on containment and cleanup efforts for the next several weeks.

People and pets should not enter the areas that have been barricaded off.

"The City asks that both people and pets not enter those areas or the shoreline along the western retention pond and the creek that feeds into it for everyone’s safety," the city said. "There is currently no known risks to residents and no cause for alarm but, again, please stay away from the aforementioned areas."

The city says any public comment needs to be communicated to the city via email at citizencomments@newberlin.org and those will be forwarded to the Mayor and City Council.

