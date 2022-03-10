St. Thomas More to take on Brown Deer, first game since court injunction

MILWAUKEE — A brawl nearly upended the St. Thomas More basketball team's chances to compete for the WIAA state championship this month.

"It's been surreal and it's just been tough on everyone,” said John Hoch, head coach of St. Thomas Moor.

Now, after a big win in court, St Thomas More will be back on the court Thursday night for a regional final game against Brown Deer High School.

Coach Hoch is working to keep his team mentally prepared.

"I think we are keeping them as focused as possible, but they are human beings and with all these ups and downs that have happened in the last few days, I give them a lot of credit for being teenage boys and they have been able to keep their composure,” he said.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Milwaukee County judge Hannah Dugan granted a temporary injunction, allowing the team to continue in the tournament.

Before moving forward, WIAA required St. Thomas More provide a safety plan for hosting fans.

"We had increased security. Both police officers, as well as security,” Hoch said.

WIAA chose to move Thursday's game to Brown Deer High School. The league says they made the decision after considering game management information from both schools, as well as the size of Brown Deer's facility.

WIAA sent TMJ4 News this statement:

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association regional final between St. Thomas More and Brown Deer will be played at Brown Deer High School tonight at 7 p.m.



After a review of game management information provided by both schools as well as the size of Brown Deer’s facility, the WIAA has changed the site of the game.



The WIAA Winter Regulations for basketball states the WIAA has authority to make final decisions regarding tournament host sites.





"We're fine with that. We're fine with going to Brown Deer and playing tonight,” Hoch said. "We're focused on the game and I'm just glad. That's it and I'm just glad our guys are going to be playing."

Brown Deer Schools shared this statement:

"While we are challenged by the decision as it stands, the boys' varsity basketball team is ready to give their all to continue to advance in the playoffs."

The game tips off at 7.p.m. at Brown Deer High School Thursday night.

